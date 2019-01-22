Withdraw comments or face criminal defamation charges: TMC to Amit Shah

The Tuesday threatened to file a criminal case against Shah if he did not withdraw his comments suggesting that leaders collected "syndicate tax".

During the 'Gantantra Bachao Yatra' in West Bengal, Shah said if the BJP came to power, it would ensure that the people of the state do not have to pay "syndicate tax".

"Remove the government from Bengal and we will stop cow smuggling and infiltration in Bengal. If lotus blooms in Bengal, then you won't have to pay syndicate tax to leaders," he said.

Reacting to this, TMC's Derek O'Brien, in a statement posted on Twitter, said: Mr Shah, Bengal is not UP where you are spreading hate and disharmony. There is peace and harmony here. And, if you do not withdraw your wild allegations on 'syndicate tax', we shall charge you with criminal

The said the speeches of BJP leaders were low on facts and were "in poor taste".

He also alleged that the BJP had failed to understand the ethos of Bengal and were headed for a big "zero" in the in the state.

During his visit to the state last year, Shah had set a target of winning more than 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)