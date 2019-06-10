Temperatures in South Bengal likely to be above normal: MeT

With the unlikely to make an entry in West soon, the Met department Monday said that day temperatures in South are likely to be above normal by two to three degrees

It said that heat wave condition is "very likely" to prevail over Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts of West during the next three days.

The weatherman said that maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two to three degrees in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad and East Burdwan for the next three days.

Advent of the in South Bengal, which occurs normally on June 9, is likely to be delayed by at least a week. hit the coast on Saturday after a delay of a week.

The Met department said that heavy rain is likely to occur in sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong districts. Lack of pre-monsoon showers have led to higher day and night temperature in south Bengal.

In Kolkata, the highest day temperature on Monday was recorded at 36.6 degree Celsius, two notches above normal.

