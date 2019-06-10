Narnaul bakes at 48.3 C as heatwave continues in Punjab, Haryana

baked at 48.3 degrees Celsius as severe heatwave swept and on Monday.

The temperature in town of was seven degrees above normal and recorded the season's hottest day so far, the meteorological department said.

Bhiwani and Hisar recorded maximum temperatures of 46.8 degrees and 46.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, up five notches each against normal.

Ambala and Karnal also sizzled under maximum temperatures of 44.8 degrees and 44.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, six and seven notches above normal.

Scorching heatwave swept Chandigarh, which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, up five notches against normal.

In Punjab, the maximum temperature in was 45.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

The maximum temperatures in and were seven notches above normal at 45.5 degrees and 45.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The heatwave conditions are likely to continue in the two states over the next two days, according to the department's forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)