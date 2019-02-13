Govt decides to add new communities in Chhattisgarh list of STs

The Wednesday approved Amendments to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016 to include new communities in in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The amendments can now take place after the new Lok Sabha is formed this summer.

After the Bill becomes an Act, member of the communities newly listed in the revised list of Scheduled Tribes of will also be able to derive benefits meant for Scheduled Tribes under the existing schemes of the government, a statement said.

