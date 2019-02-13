Govt decides to add new communities in Chhattisgarh list of STs

-
ALSO READ
Protests in MP against amendments to SC/St Act
Fresh plea in SC challenging amendments in SC/ST Act
Campaign for land rights brings together Dalits, tribals in Gujarat capital
SC/ST members from one state cannot claim quota benefit in another unless caste notified there: SC
Bharat Bandh: Security heightened in MP
-
The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved Amendments to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016 to include new communities in Chhattisgarh in the list of Scheduled Tribes.
The amendments can now take place after the new Lok Sabha is formed this summer.
After the Bill becomes an Act, member of the communities newly listed in the revised list of Scheduled Tribes of Chhattisgarh will also be able to derive benefits meant for Scheduled Tribes under the existing schemes of the government, a statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU