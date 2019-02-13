JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ajit Pawar meets Raj Thackeray

AAP leaders meet Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer
Business Standard

Govt decides to add new communities in Chhattisgarh list of STs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved Amendments to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2016 to include new communities in Chhattisgarh in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The amendments can now take place after the new Lok Sabha is formed this summer.

After the Bill becomes an Act, member of the communities newly listed in the revised list of Scheduled Tribes of Chhattisgarh will also be able to derive benefits meant for Scheduled Tribes under the existing schemes of the government, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 22:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements