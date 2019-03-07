IAF airlifts 523 stranded passengers in J-K

As many as 523 stranded passengers were airlifted by the (IAF) in separate sorties in and on Thursday, an said.

State Coordinator, Service, said 305 passengers were airlifted from to in an aircraft, while 22 passengers were taken from Kargil to by air, five passengers from Kargil to and 191 passengers from to Kargil in separate sorties.

On Wednesday, 514 stranded Ladakh passengers were airlifted from and Jammu, while a day earlier 95 passengers were airlifted in two aircraft.

The service was introduced some years back to provide an alternative to the residents of Ladakh which usually remains cut off from rest of the country due to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar- National Highway during winter months owing to heavy snowfall.

