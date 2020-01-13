Uddhav Thackeray orders safety audit of Maharashtra industrial units

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray | PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday ordered a safety audit of all industrial units falling in danger zone in the backdrop of a powerful blast at a chemical factory in adjoining Palghar district that killed eight people.

The blast took place on Saturday evening during the testing of some chemicals at the under-construction plant of Ank Pharma in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Boisar. Seven others, including the unit owner, were injured.

In an official statement issued in the evening, Thackeray ordered the safety audit of all plants across the state that are categorised as danger and which generally deal with highly inflammable materials.

The chief minister also asked the principle secretary (labour department) to probe the Boisar factory blast case and submit a report.

Thackeray was on Monday briefed by Industry Minister Subhash Desai and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta about the tragedy at the chemical factory.

In September last, 13 people had died in a blast at a chemical factory in Dhule district in North Maharashtra. At least 12 people had lost their lives in an explosion at a factory in Dombivli industrial area in Thane district blast in May 2016.
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 23:15 IST

