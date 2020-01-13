How rise in prices of key food articles is impacting your daily budget

Every morning, 45-year-old Savita Devi goes to the nearest grocery store to fetch a packet of milk, a routine she has been following for years. Now she wonders if she can afford to buy milk anymore. In the last few days, the cost of the packet of milk she buys daily has gone up.

Most popular brands have raised the price of liquid milk by up to Rs 3 per litre. The increase is unusual as it has come in the middle of the flush season, when milk supplies are abundant. In the last few months, milk procurement prices in the country have moved up by 20 to 35 per cent. Industry experts say ...