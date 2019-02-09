Thai party to comply with royal order against princess' PM candidacy: statement

A Thai political party will obey a command from the king blocking the candidacy of Princess Ubolratana for prime minister, it said in a statement Saturday, in a dramatic reversal only a day after putting her forward for the position.

"Thai Raksa Chart party complies with the royal command" with loyalty to the king and all members of the royal family," it said in a message to reporters.

