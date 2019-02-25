The Ascott to manage Paras Buidtech's 90 serviced apartments in Gurugram

Singapore-based hospitality firm Ltd Monday said it has bagged a contract to manage 90 serviced apartments developed by realty firm in Gurugram,

is a leading international serviced residence owner-operators. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of based realty firm Ltd.

These serviced apartments under Ascott's Citadines brand will be operational in second quarter of 2020.

"We are associating with to bring our second serviced apartment project in Gurugram," Country Head B V told reporters.

The Ascott had earlier tied up with IREO to manage their serviced apartments in which is expected to be operational this year.

" is key market for us. There is a strong demand for international class serviced residences in We have already tied up for 1,500 serviced apartments," he said.

said this is the company's second hospitality project. The first one is coming up under Ginger brand in Noida,

The property -- Citadines -- is located within Paras Square, which is a mixed use development project.

The Ascott has more than one lakh serviced apartments spread over 660 properties in 172 cities across 33 countries.

In India, Ascott has two operational serviced apartment projects in Chennai comprising about 450 keys.

It has tied up for seven more such projects in India, which will take its number of total keys to around 1,500.

These seven projects, located at Goa, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, are expected to be operational by 2022.

Besides and hospitality, the is into dairy, and education.

