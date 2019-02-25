Man held transporting liquor illegally in Greater Noida

A man was arrested in Greater early Monday for allegedly illegally transporting over 8,000 pints of liquor meant for sale in Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

He was held around 1 am on the near the and his canter truck, carrying 175 cartons (8,400) pints of liquor, was impounded, the police said.

"The seized liquor is estimated to be worth Rs 3.50 lakh in the market," a said.

The accused has been identified as Arjun Singh, in his 30s, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh's district, the said.

A case has been registered against him at the station under various sections of the Excise Act, the police said.

The action comes two days after the seized 25,500 litres of illicit liquor from a godown in Greater in one of the biggest such recoveries in the state.

Ten people were arrested on February 23 during the seizure of the illegal liquor which was estimated worth Rs 1 crore, according to officials.

