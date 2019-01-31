Thermax inaugurates Rs 166-cr manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Thermax opens manufacturing facility in Andhra
Thermax inaugurates its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra
TCL Electronics to set up new manufacturing facility in Andhra
TCL to set up manufacturing facility at Tirupati
TCL lays foundation for its manufacturing facility in Tirupati
-
Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax Thursday inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, built with an investment of Rs 166 crore.
"The company's latest production unit will manufacture a wide range of vapour absorption machines comprising chillers, heat pumps and heaters in its first phase. Constructed on a 40-acre plot in the domestic tariff zone at Sri City with an investment of Rs 166 crore (USD 23 million) in phase I, the unit has a capacity to produce 400 machines per year," Thermax said in a BSE filing.
The new plant will also be an important manufacturing hub for Thermax's global operations that will augment its export capabilities, Thermax Chairperson Meher Pudumjee said.
This is the ninth manufacturing plant of Thermax in India, out of the fifteen hubs spread across India, China, Germany, Denmark, Indonesia and Poland.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU