Thermax inaugurates Rs 166-cr manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh

Energy and environment solutions provider Thursday inaugurated its new in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, built with an investment of Rs 166 crore.

"The company's latest production unit will manufacture a wide range of vapour absorption machines comprising chillers, heat pumps and heaters in its first phase. Constructed on a 40-acre plot in the domestic tariff zone at with an investment of Rs 166 crore (USD 23 million) in phase I, the unit has a capacity to produce 400 machines per year," said in a BSE filing.

The new plant will also be an for Thermax's global operations that will augment its export capabilities, said.

This is the ninth of Thermax in India, out of the fifteen hubs spread across India, China, Germany, Denmark, and

