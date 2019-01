Thousands protest against abortion in Paris

Several thousand protesters have marched in against and medically assisted reproduction.

The protesters, who claim to have received the support of Pope and several French bishops, gathered in the French capital on Sunday as they joined the 13th March for Life.

Organisers urged doctors across the country to use their "conscientious objection" and stop performing abortions.

About 200,000 abortions are performed every year in Organisers were also marching against a recommendation in September by France's highest bioethics body that single women and lesbian couples should have access to medically assisted reproduction. The procedures are currently restricted to heterosexual couples.

The protesters also want euthanasia to remain banned in

