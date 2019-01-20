Contractual sanitation worker dies inside drain

A 37-year-old contractual worker suffocated to death after he got trapped inside an underground drain while cleaning it in north Delhi's area on Sunday, police said.

Officials of police station were informed about the incident around 3 pm, they added.

The worker has been identified as Kishan, a resident of Shri Ram JJ cluster, of Prasad said.

Teams of (NDMA), (NDRF) and Fire Services were deployed to locate the body, police said.

The body has been pulled out, they said.

Investigations revealed that Kishan, along with several other workers, was hired by a to clean the drain.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered at station and efforts are on to trace the contractor, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)