Three arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

An of the public health and engineering department, a patwari and and a land assessor were arrested on Friday in two separate cases of accepting bribe, Anti- Bureau (ACB) officials said.

was arrested from district for taking Rs 5,500 bribe, ACB ADG Saurabh Srivastava said.

In another incident, Pratap Singh, a patwari, and Bhavnesh, a land assessor, were arrested for taking bribe of Rs 3,500 in Sanganer town of district, Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)