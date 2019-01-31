JUST IN
Patnaik constitutes ministerial panel to deal with agitators

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday constituted an inter-ministerial committee to deal with agitation by different organisations and associations, official sources said.

The committee comprises Finance and Excise minister S B Behera, Transport and Commerce minister Nrushingha Sahu and Women and Child Development minister Prafulla Samal, they said.

As large number of organisations and associations stage agitation during the assembly sessions, the state government this time want to resolve the issues through discussions.

The budget session of the Odisha Assembly begins from February 4.

