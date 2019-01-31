Haryana Hammers beat Punjab Royals to win PWL-4 title

It was fourth time lucky for Hammers as they beat Royals 6-3 in the summit clash to win the (PWL) season 4 title here on Thursday.

Riding on Aleksander Khotsianivski, Ali Shabanov, Kiran, and Anastasia Nichita's dominating performance, Hammers, the runners-up in the last three editions, turned the tables on the defending champions Royals by winning all the first five bouts to clinch the title.

So dominating was Hammers' performance that Royals' campaign ended even before their star could take the stage. gold medallist Punia scored an impressive 11-0 win over Rajneesh but it was too late in the day.

It was Khotsianivski of who put the Hammers on road to victory by winning the 125kg super heavyweight bout against Canadian Korey Jarvis 3-0.

Shabanov got his revenge and also broke Dato Marsagishvili's unbeaten run to win the men's 86kg bout 4-3 and give the Hammers a 2-0 lead.

bronze medallist made it 3-0 for Haryana Hammers by defeating bronze medallist of 3-1 in the women's 76kg category.

After that, the 2018 World U-23 Championships silver medallist Ravi put Haryana 4-0 ahead in the tie after his comprehensive 8-0 win over

The world junior champion Anastasia won it for Haryana Hammers after she came back from 2-4 deficit to beat runner-up with a pin fall to clinch the bout and the tie.

In the remaining bouts, Punjab Royals' won the 74kg contest against 5-2, added one more win to Punjab's tally by defeating Seema 10-5 in the 53kg category while Haryana's won the women's 62kg category bout against Seema 9-0 to complete Haryana's winning tally.

