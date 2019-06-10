Three drown in river in Maharashtra

Three persons, including a woman and her son, drowned in a river in Maharashtra's district when they went there for washing clothes, police said on Monday.

The mishap took place on Sunday when the woman along with her son and a teenaged girl from their neighbourhood went to the Kadva river at Ojhe village in Dindori taluka, Vani police station in-charge said.

While the woman was washing clothes, her son slipped into the water and started drowning, he said.

The woman and the girl then jumped into the river to save him, but all three of them drowned, he said.

Locals, police and some lifeguards later rushed to the spot and the bodies were fished out, Tadavi said.

The deceased were identified as (29), her son (5) and Prajakta Gangode (15).

A case was registered and the bodies were handed over to their relatives after the postmortem, the said.

