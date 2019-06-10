Omar, Mehbooba Mufti welcome verdict in Kathua case

Former chief ministers and Monday welcomed a court order convicting six accused in the rape-and- case.

"Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough," Abdullah tweeted.

He was reacting to the verdict convicting six of the seven accused in the rape-and- case of the eight-year-old nomadic girl in Rasana area of district in January last year.

"Welcome the judgement. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment," Mehbooba tweeted.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician lauded the police for securing the conviction of the accused persons.

"Congratulations to @JmuKmrPolice for getting Raisina rapists convicted. Politicians tried their best to sabotage the movement for justice to A (the victim). But the and the law enforcement agencies stood their ground. Pray we never have to see such horror again," he tweeted.

