Three ex Greek football chiefs sentenced over health fund scandal

Three former Greek football federation presidents received five year suspended prison sentences on Thursday for their part in a 13 million euros health fund scandal.

Two other men who had served on the federation's board when the funds destined for free amateur health checks were misused were also found guilty.

Former federation presidents Vasilis Gagatsis, and as well as former board members Giorgos Sindoris and Giannis Oikonomidis said they would appeal the verdict.

The scandal involved a health fund which was set up in 2005 but was never implemented despite the convicted men running the scheme until 2013 with a loss of around 13 million euros for the federation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)