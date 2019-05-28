Three hurt in explosion in factory

Three workers were injured, two of them seriously, in a fire triggered by an explosion in an industrial unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an MIDC official said Tuesday.
The explosion occurred in a reactor of the chemical unit in Boisar MIDC in Tarapur Monay midnight, said Dinesh Ambure, Assistant Station Officer (ASO), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Boisar.
The injured workers were admitted in hospitals in Tarapur and Mumbai.
The fire was brought under control after an hour.
Further investigation is underway.
