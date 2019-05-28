15 security personnel injured in IED blasts in Jharkhand

Fifteen security personnel were injured when Maoists triggered a series of IED blasts near in Jharkhand's Seraikela- district in the early hours of Tuesday, a said.

The blasts took place around 5 am when a joint team of the CRPF's special jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, and the police was carrying out anti-Naxal operations in the forests of Kuchai area in the district, he said.

"Fifteen security men were injured when the Maoists triggered as many IED blasts. Two of the 15 injured are in a serious condition," of Police (Operation) said.

The injured troops, 13 belonging to the CRPF's CoBRA battalion and the rest of the Armed Police and the district police, were airlifted to Ranchi, another senior officer said.

The area has been cordoned off and a is on to nab the culprits, he added.

