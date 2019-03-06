Three members of a Odisha family sentenced to life in dowry death case

A court here Wednesday sentenced three members of a family, including an elderly couple, to life in a death case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kendrapara, Pragyan Panigrahi passed the order convicting the three persons, to life after finding them guilty of murdering Laxmi Mallik for dowry, six years back.

The three sentenced to life include the victim's husband (35), (67) and mother-in-law (60).

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of them for destruction of evidence in the case, said.

The death took place on March 4, 2013.

The convicted trio had tied the victim's hands and legs and set her on fire. The charred remains of the body were later found by police. The horrifying murder had triggered public outrage.

