Sonowal lays foundation stone of new flyover

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Wednesdy laid the foundation stone of a new flyover in Ganeshguri area of Guwahati.
The new flyover will connect Baruah Road with Bishnu Rabha flyover at Ganeshguri Chariali, he said,
The PWD will construct the 476 metre flyover under State Own Priority Scheme-General with a financial outlay of Rs 58.76 crore.
The chief minister said the new flyover would significantly help in easing out traffic congestion at Ganeshguri, near the capital complex, which is one of the busiest commercial junctions of the city.
He said the state government wants to transform Guwahati as the gateway to the South East Asian countries and keeping that in mind, the Guwahati State Capital Region has been notified apart from implementation of various development projects to develop Guwahati as smart city.
Stating that tourist footfall has significantly gone up in the state as a result of Assam government initiatives, Sonowal urged the people to maintain the standard of hospitality for which the state is known for.
PWD Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking on the occasion said that once completed, the new arm of the flyover would facilitate smooth traffic movement directly fromB Road to Khanapara and Ulubari toB Road.
He also said that the PWD Department has already mooted plans for construction of flyovers connecting Ganesh Mandir to Ganeshguri and at GNRC point.
