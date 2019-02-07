JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fresh snowfall in hills intensifies cold in U'khand

RBI to issue guidelines for harmonisation of NBFCs by month end
Business Standard

Three of family drown in Rjasthan's Bikaner

Press Trust of India  |  Bikaner (RJ) 

Three members of a family drowned in a water tank in Kasturia village of Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said.

Laxmi (23) accidently fell into the tank while fetching water from it on Wednesday. Her husband Lekram (24) and her father-in-law Bhanwar Lal (50) jumped into the tank to rescue her, but they too drowned, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem on Thursday, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements