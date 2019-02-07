Three of family drown in Rjasthan's Bikaner

Three members of a family drowned in a water tank in Kasturia village of Rajasthan's district, police said.

Laxmi (23) accidently fell into the tank while fetching water from it on Wednesday. Her husband (24) and her (50) jumped into the tank to rescue her, but they too drowned, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem on Thursday, they added.

