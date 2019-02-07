Germany sets new limits on Facebook data collection

Germany's (FCO) said Thursday it would impose new limits on how collects data from subsidiaries and Instagram, as well as third-party websites with embedded features such as "Like" buttons.

Rather than requiring users to accept that such data can be folded into their accounts under a one-off agreement to the social network's terms and conditions, users must in future be asked for their specific consent in both cases, the authority said.

"In future, Facebook will no longer be allowed to force its users to agree to the practically unrestricted collection and assigning of non-Facebook data to their Facebook user accounts," FCO said in a statement.

"If users do not consent, Facebook may not exclude them from its services and must refrain from collecting and merging data from different sources."



The FCO found that Facebook has a "dominant" position in in Germany, with its 23 million daily active users representing 95 per cent of the market -- meaning there is no viable alternative service for most people.

That meant that "Facebook's conduct represents above all a so-called exploitative abuse," the authority argued.

"The only choice the user has is either to accept the comprehensive combination of data or to refrain from using the social network," Mundt said.

"In such a difficult situation the user's choice cannot be referred to as voluntary consent."



In its own statement, Facebook said it would appeal the FCO's decision.

"The Bundeskartellamt's decision misapplies German to set different rules that apply to only one company," the firm said, adding that "we face fierce competition in Germany" from the likes of YouTube, and

Rather than the FCO, the should be overseeing Facebook's use of data as the company's is based in Dublin, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)