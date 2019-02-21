Three security personnel injured in encounters with Naxals

Three security personnel were injured in two separate encounters with Naxals in region of on Thursday, police said.

While a jawan of the CRPF's commando unit CoBRA was injured in district, two (DRG) jawans sustained in district, police said.

In the first incident, the gun-battle broke out around 10 am in a forest along the border of and districts adjoining Telangana, Superintendent of Police told

The area is around 500 km from Raipur.

Personnel of the state police's Special Task Force, DRG, the (CRPF) and its elite unit (CoBRA) were carrying out an anti-Naxal operation in the area, Shukla said.

A group of Naxals opened fire on one of the CoBRA teams but the rebels fled after a brief gun-battle that ensued, he added.

" of the CoBRA 201st battalion sustained in his leg," the SP said.

He was later admitted to a hospital in Raipur, police said.

In the second incident, a squad of security personnel had a face-off with the ultras in a forest area in Dabbamarka village under station limits of Sukma district.

Two DRG jawans- and suffered in the incident.

According to police, both of them were airlifted to Raipur.

