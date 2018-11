Three youths drowned while taking bath in the at the Mahadeva in Gorabazar area here, police said.

Golu Kushwaha (19), (22) and Nitish Kushwaha (21) were taking bath in the river Friday afternoon when they accidently went on the deeper side and drowned, police said.

The bodies were fished out late in the night, they said.

