BCCI announces squads for U-19 Challenger Trophy

The BCCI on Saturday announced the squads for the upcoming India U-19 Challenger Trophy.

The junior selection committee met in Kolkata to pick the four teams -- India Blue, India Red, and India Yellow -- for the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in from November 10 to 16.

Squads:



India Blue: Pradosh Ranjan Paul (C), Qamran Iqbal, Swastik Samel, Irfan Ali, Yara Sandeep, Akash Raj, Dhruv C Jurel (WK), A S Sandhu, Arun Mozhi, Prashant Kumar Bhati, Trilok Nag, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandhar Mahale, Hangegekar



India Red: Vedant Murkar (C & WK), Y Jaiswal, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Nayan Chavan, Abhishek Selva Kumar, SV Joshi, Venkatesh M, Harsh Dubey, AM Singh, Shushant Mishra, Piyush Kumar Singh, Kishan Kumar, Harsh RajIndia Green: Nitish Kumar Reddy (C), Vaibhav Sharma, Aryan Sethi, Nehal Wadhera, S.A. Ahuja (WK), Rishab Chauhan, Vathsal, Atharva Ankolekar, R.A. Choudhary, Manish Babberwal, Anirudh Choudhary, Atharva Poojari, Rohit Dattatray, ManishiIndia Yellow: Shubhang Hegde (C), Thakur Tilak Verma, D.R. Gajraj, Priyansh Arya, Varun Goud, Shubham Shatrujit, Sonu Yadav, (WK), Amit Shukla, Jaymeet Patel, Tekan, Prabhat Maurya, Prayas Ray Burman, Durga Kumar.

