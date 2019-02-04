TI Financial clocks 64% rise standalone Q3 net at Rs 2.05 Cr

: TI Financial Holdings Ltd, formerly Tube Investments of India, clocked a 64 per cent rise in its standalone net profits at Rs 2.05 crore for the three month period ending December 31, 2018.

The city-based entity registered standalone net profits at Rs 1.25 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2018, the net profits of the company went up by 25.1 per cent to Rs 32.27 crore from Rs 25.79 crore registered year ago.

Total income for the third quarter ending December 31, 2018 on standalone basis grew to Rs 3.63 crore from Rs 2.80 crore, registered corresponding period of last year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2018 total income of the company surged to Rs 37.05 crore from Rs 29.06 crore registered year ago.

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 60 per cent being 60 paise per share on the equity shares of the company for the year ending March 31, 2019.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance company, in which TI Financial holds 46.4 per cent stake, had disbursed Rs 7,644 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 as compared to Rs 6,761 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Cholamandalam MS General Company, a subsidiary in general business, registered a gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 1,121 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 as against Rs 995 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture company (of TI Financial) had registered revenue from operations of Rs 10.06 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 as against Rs 16.41 crore registered in the year ago period.

