Tie Cong leader to fighter jet during next Pak operation: Min

Thursday hit out at those seeking proof of the IAF air strike in Balakot, and said if carries out a similar action against in future, a should be tied to a fighter jet with a camera to record the happening.

was addressing a public gathering at Mangrol town in district.

"Next time, if we have to do something in Pakistan, a should be tied to a fighter jet along with a camera," the forest said.

"If he comes back (alive), we will have the recording as the proof. But if he falls into that country, everything would be over for him," he added.

Attacking those seeking proof of the air strike, he said, "See their cheap mentality. They are not ready to believe what our armed forces have to say."



Vasava, a prominent tribal leader, was also the Speaker of Legislative Assembly earlier.

His statements come in the midst of escalating over the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) operation in against terror camps as well as the number of casualties inflicted during the strike.

The opposition has been asking the government to reveal the official death count in the strike, conducted days after the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel died.

