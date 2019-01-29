TMC issues defamation notice to Amit Shah for remarks against Mamata Banerjee

Tuesday issued a defamation notice to BJP for his remarks against Chief Minister

At a rally in district's Kanthi, Shah launched a scathing attack against the and alleged that Banerjee's paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.

Bhattacharya, who is also the in government, accused Shah of trying to malign the TMC supremo's image by "uttering lies".

"I have issued a defamation notice against BJP for his defamatory and malicious remarks against Mamata Banerjee," she said.

"I want to ask him on what basis he had made those comments against our He has to either give evidence in support of his statements or apologise publicly for his comments. If he doesn't do it we will take legal steps against him," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)