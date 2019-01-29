TMC issues defamation notice to Amit Shah for remarks against Mamata Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
Do not hinder Durga immersion or stop Saraswati Puja, Shah warns Mamata
Mahagathbandhan is of 'greed and lust', has 9 potential PM candidates: Amit Shah
Rahul should clearly spell out his stand on NRC: Amit Shah
Bengal's contribution to national production has fallen: Shah
Shah attacks Mamata, Rahul on NRC issue
-
Senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya Tuesday issued a defamation notice to BJP national president Amit Shah for his remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
At a rally in East Midnapore district's Kanthi, Shah launched a scathing attack against the TMC government in West Bengal and alleged that Banerjee's paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.
Bhattacharya, who is also the minister of state for health in West Bengal government, accused Shah of trying to malign the TMC supremo's image by "uttering lies".
"I have issued a defamation notice against BJP national president Amit Shah for his defamatory and malicious remarks against Mamata Banerjee," she said.
"I want to ask him on what basis he had made those comments against our party leader. He has to either give evidence in support of his statements or apologise publicly for his comments. If he doesn't do it we will take legal steps against him," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU