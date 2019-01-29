DHFL continues to fall; shares tank over 8%

Dewan Housing Corporation Ltd continued to fall Tuesday, slumping over 8 per cent after the company reported a 36.7 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter.

Besides, alleged diversion of loans by DHFL also impacted its shares negatively.

The stock slumped 8.01 per cent to close at Rs 170.05 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 11 per cent to Rs 164.50.

At the NSE, shares of the company plunged 8.22 per cent to close at Rs 169.70.

In two days, the stock has plummeted 18.71 per cent.

Housing company DHFL Friday reported a 36.7 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 313.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 495.44 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal.

However, total income rose to Rs 3,255.9 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2,896.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, DHFL said in a statement.

According to a Cobrapost expose, Dewan Housing Corporation Limited (DHFL) through layers of shell companies allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of total of Rs 97,000 crore.

DHFL in a statement said the company is publicly listed and is regulated by and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, amongst other regulators.

"This mischievous misadventure by Cobrapost appears to have been done with a mala fide intent to cause damage to the goodwill and reputation of DHFL and resulting in erosion in shareholder value," the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)