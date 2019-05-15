TMC seeks meeting with EC in aftermath of Shah roadshow violence

The TMC Tuesday sought a meeting with the over the destruction of a statue of Bengali and philosopher during clashes between workers of the ruling party and the BJP.

Supporters of the and the fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by former's Amit Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by the police.

Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.

"Trinamool parliamentary team comprising Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Ray, Manish Gupta, Nadimul Haque seeks meeting with EC in aftermath of attack on Bengal's heritage after Shah roadshow in Kolkata. BJP outsider ruffians resort to arson & break Vidyasagar's bust," the TMC said in a tweet.

Earlier, Brien, also TMC spokesperson, to and alleged that "violent mob of outsiders" were behind the attack.

