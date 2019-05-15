Monserratte rape case: BJP, Cong spar over woman going missing

The BJP and Tuesday sparred over the disappearance of a woman who had accused Panaji bypoll candidate of rape in 2016.

The woman, who was a minor at the time, was undergoing rehabilitation at a facility in district from where she went missing on April 28 this year, police had said.

Last month, a missing person complaint was lodged and later on May 10, the police registered an FIR for offence of abduction against an unknown person, police had said Monday.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Vinay Tendulkar expressed concern about the missing woman and said the should trace her since she was an important witness in the Monserratte case.

The decision on framing charges against Monserratte will be delivered on June 3 by local court.

"Her disappearance during such a crucial time is a cause of concern," Tendulkar said.

The Congress, meanwhile, blamed the for the woman going missing.

"The is trying to cover its own fault," said Carlose Fereira, former general and legal adviser to the

"Maybe the woman has gone for a wedding, maybe she has gone for a party, you never know or maybe genuinely she is missing. We don't know," Fereira said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)