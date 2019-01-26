TN CM greets Pranab Mukherjee on being conferred Bharat Ratna

: Chief Minister K Palaniswami Saturday extended his greetings to former on being conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

He said had worked selflessly for the welfare of the nation and held several significant ministerial portfolios.

also served as the and served the people of the country skillfully, he added.

"I extend my hearty congratulations to you on being selected to receive the Bharat on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said in an official release.

The former along with Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader and Bhupen Hazarika, were on Friday chosen for the Bharat

Mukherjee (83), who was also known as the quintessential Man Friday of the Congress, joins the elite club of former presidents Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Rajendra Prasad, Zakir Hussain, Giri and A P J Abdul Kalam, who had also been conferred the coveted award.

Mukherjee became India's youngest minister in 1982 at the age of 47. From 2004, he went on to head three important ministries - External Affairs, Defence and -and became the first occupant of the to have this distinction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)