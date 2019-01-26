Those boycotting R-Day should contest elections: Manipur CM

N Singh on Saturday came down heavily on organisations that boycotted celebrations in the state to protest against the citizenship bill, saying they should instead contest elections to get people's mandate.

Bandhs and blockades hit daily wage earners the most, said, adding, he has appealed to the organisations multiple times not to resort to such kind of protests.

"We are duly elected legislators who have formed a government based on the mandate of the people.... Leaders of those (protesting) bodies should contest elections and get people's mandate in order to participate in the decision-making meetings," said at the Rifles Parade Ground.

At least five organisations, including the United Committee (UCM), All (AMUCO) and (CCSK) jointly boycotted the 70th celebrations to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

"Let the teachers, students and others carry out their respective duties," the said, warning that actions of these outfits would tantamount to running a "parallel administration", which is "unacceptable".

In neighbouring too, addressed an almost-empty ground due to a statewide boycott call given by the NGO Coordination Committee, an organisation of groups and student bodies.

On the controversial bill, Biren said the protesters should understand and analyse it first.

The will not "remain silent if the bill harms the interest of the people," he asserted.

Manipur will also urge the Centre to include a provision or a clause within the framework of the rules, so as to enable the consent of the before granting citizenship, the said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed in Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, and Several outfits in the Northeast have opposed it claiming that it would undermine the rights of the indigenous people of the region.

