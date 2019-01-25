TN CM urges PM to reject Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project report

The government Friday sought Narendra Modi's intervention on the issue, urging him to instruct the Ministry of to "reject outright" Karnataka's DPR for constructing a dam on

The had "repeatedly" conveyed its "strong" objections to the Centre, as well as the CWC against the project, K wrote to Modi, recalling his earlier pleas.

"In the circumstances, I seek your kind personal intervention and request you to instruct the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and the to reject outright and return the Detailed Project Report of the Project submitted by Karnataka," told Modi.

He said the had informed the on January 21 that it has furnished the DPR to the CWC on January 18 for the Balancing Reservoir- cum-Drinking Water Project "and requested to accord further clearances" for it.

"The unilateral action of Karnataka proposing to construct a new reservoir at Mekedatu for which the Detailed Project Report is presented to the is a clear violation of the judgement of the Hon'ble dated February 16, 2018," said in the letter.

The recalled his government moving the apex court November last year with a plea to direct the CWC to withdraw the permission granted to Karnataka for preparing the DPR for the Mekedatu Project.

"Lakhs and lakhs of farmers of dependent on Cauvery water are agitated that they will be deprived of their due share of water as per the judgement of the dated February 16, 2018, if Mekedatu or any such project is taken up in the Cauvery basin by upper riparian states," he said.

has expressed its strong opposition to Karnataka's proposal to construct a balancing reservoir on at Mekedatu, saying it would impact the lower riparian state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)