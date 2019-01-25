JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CBI books Bhupinder Singh Hooda in fresh land acquisition scam

Pakistan receives USD 2 bn from UAE, Saudi Arabia
Business Standard

SC dismisses plea seeking immediate refund after failed transaction

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking forthwith refund of money into the account of a person after a failed financial or banking transaction.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, however, asked lawyer G S Mani, who had filed the PIL in his personal capacity, to give a representation to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The lawyer said that if a person, by using the debit or credit card, enters into a failed financial transaction, then it takes a lot of time in getting the refund or reimbursement.

He said that a direction be issued to the RBI to ensure that banking customers get immediate refund after failed transactions.

"Heard the petitioner who is appearing in-person and perused the relevant material. The Article 32 petition is not entertained for the present and is, accordingly, dismissed.

"However, the petitioner has option of filing a representation before the Central Bank that is Reserve Bank of India and if measures' are not taken within a period of three months, the petitioner will be at liberty to raise the issue again before the appropriate forum," the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements