SC dismisses plea seeking immediate refund after failed transaction

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking forthwith refund of money into the account of a person after a failed financial or banking transaction.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, however, asked lawyer G S Mani, who had filed the PIL in his personal capacity, to give a representation to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The lawyer said that if a person, by using the debit or credit card, enters into a failed financial transaction, then it takes a lot of time in getting the refund or reimbursement.
He said that a direction be issued to the RBI to ensure that banking customers get immediate refund after failed transactions.
"Heard the petitioner who is appearing in-person and perused the relevant material. The Article 32 petition is not entertained for the present and is, accordingly, dismissed.
"However, the petitioner has option of filing a representation before the Central Bank that is Reserve Bank of India and if measures' are not taken within a period of three months, the petitioner will be at liberty to raise the issue again before the appropriate forum," the bench said.
