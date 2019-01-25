SC dismisses plea seeking immediate refund after failed transaction

The Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking forthwith refund of money into the account of a person after a failed financial or transaction.

A bench comprising and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, however, asked G S Mani, who had filed the PIL in his personal capacity, to give a representation to the Reserve of India (RBI).

The said that if a person, by using the debit or credit card, enters into a failed financial transaction, then it takes a lot of time in getting the refund or reimbursement.

He said that a direction be issued to the RBI to ensure that customers get immediate refund after failed transactions.

"Heard the petitioner who is appearing in-person and perused the relevant material. The Article 32 petition is not entertained for the present and is, accordingly, dismissed.

"However, the petitioner has option of filing a representation before the Central that is Reserve of India and if measures' are not taken within a period of three months, the petitioner will be at liberty to raise the issue again before the appropriate forum," the bench said.

