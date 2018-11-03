TN man nabbed in theft case dies in hospital

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's former Tamil state minister arrested for LTTE comment
Gutka scam: DMK chief demands sacking of Tamil Nadu Health Minister, DGP
PM Modi's assassination threat should be taken seriously: Union Min
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC directs TN to approach Governor for mercy
Gutka scam:DMK chief demands sacking of TN Health Minister,DGP
-
A man, hailing from Tamil Nadu, who was taken into police custody in connection with an alleged theft case, died in hospital here Saturday, the police said.
Swaminathan, a native of Tirunelveli district, was apprehended by locals Friday night from Kuttikatoor during an alleged burglary, they said.
"We took him into custody at around 7 AM. He was taken to hospital as he was not fit. But he died at 1.10 PM," police said.
Doctors said there were no external injuries on the body.
"We have not received any complaint that he was assaulted when apprehended," a police official said.
Autopsy would be conducted tomorrow after which the real cause of his death can be ascertained, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU