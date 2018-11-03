TN man nabbed in theft case dies in hospital

A man, hailing from Tamil Nadu, who was taken into police custody in connection with an alleged theft case, died in hospital here Saturday, the police said.

Swaminathan, a native of district, was apprehended by locals Friday night from Kuttikatoor during an alleged burglary, they said.

"We took him into custody at around 7 AM. He was taken to hospital as he was not fit. But he died at 1.10 PM," police said.

Doctors said there were no external injuries on the body.

"We have not received any complaint that he was assaulted when apprehended," a said.

Autopsy would be conducted tomorrow after which the real cause of his death can be ascertained, he added.

