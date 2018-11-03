Unwell BFI President skips AIBA Congress; No EC membership for India

Federation of Singh



was not elected to the International Association's (AIBA) after he was forced to skip the world body's Annual in on Saturday owing to

"Mr Singh was indisposed and had to skip the Annual because of which his name was not considered by the delegates," a top federation source told here.

"Since he was our voting delegate as well, did not cast a vote in the either," he added.

Singh's nomination was approved, along with 10 others from the Asian bloc, by the International Association's (AIBA) election committee last month in

It is learnt that the Asian bloc will be represented by and now.

Singh, also the of low-cost Spicejet, is currently a member of the Asian Boxing Confederation's EC.

The AIBA held its elections in the Russian capital where incumbent Gafur Rakhimov won after polling 86 votes out of 134 valid ballots. His rival was Kazakhstan's Serik Konakbayev, who said he would launch a movement of his own to "save boxing" after losing the election.

Rakhimov's election to the top post puts boxing's future as an Olympic sport in serious jeopardy. The (IOC) has made it clear that it wants Rakhimov to step aside -- primary reason being his alleged links to organised crime.

However, the Uzbek has maintained that he has no criminal antecedents as alleged by the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)