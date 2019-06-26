'To All the Boys' director to helm Disney+ project

Director Susan Johnson of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" fame is heading to Disney+ for an untitled fantasy feature project.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson will helm the fairy tale which will be penned by Black List writer Cat Vasko.
Plot details are unknown, but Olivia Cooke ("Ready Player One") and LaKeith Stanfield ("Atlanta") are in early talks to feature.
Mad Chance executives Andrew Lazar and Ben Simpson are attached to produce.
The streaming service is slated to be launched on November 12 in the US.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU