Cong insulted voters by questioning BJP's massive win:PM

Wednesday accused the of insulting voters of the country by questioning the massive victory of the BJP in the polls.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thaks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying by questioning the mandate of the people, the opposition party has put voters in the dock.

"After such a big mandate, you say you (BJP) have won, but the country has lost....If the loses, does the country get defeated. Does the mean the country and country means the Congress. There is a limit of arrogance," Modi said.

The said that by using such language the Congress has hurt voters of the country.

Going by the Congress party's arguments, he wondered whether victory of the Congress in Wayanad and seats too were "defeat of the country".

"Due to narrow-mindedness and perversity of thoughts, if some people do not accept mandate of the people by saying that 'you may have won the election but the country has lost', there can be nothing more insulting for our democracy than this," he said.

Noting that the Congress was not able to win even a single seat in 17 states, he said it was time for the Congress to introspect and "accept defeat".

The also hit out the Congress for questioning EVMs, which have been lauded globally.

