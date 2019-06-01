Tokyo Olympic torch relay to pass through Japan's disaster-hit areas

The 2020 Olympic torch relay will commence on March 26 in disaster-hit and pass through other areas in north- devastated by the 2011 tsunami, organisers said Saturday.

The Olympic flame will begin its journey around at the J-Village sports training centre in that housed workers battling to remove radioactive waste after the nuclear crisis triggered by the killer

It will then cross all of Japan's 47 prefectures, travelling to 857 municipalities, and pass by many iconic landmarks over a period of 121 days.

Around 98 percent of Japan's population live within one hour by car or train of the proposed route, organisers added.

The torch relay will take in World Heritage sites such as and the in prefecture famous for its "floating" gate.

It will also visit the Peace Memorial Park, dedicated to the victims of the world's first atomic bombing in 1945, before arriving at Tokyo's new to cap the opening ceremony on July 24.

More than 18,000 people were killed or went missing after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake caused a massive that smashed into Japan's northern Tohoku region and led to the meltdown of three reactors at the nuclear plant.

The fallout from the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years forced more than 470,000 people to be evacuated.

beat and in the race to host the 2020 Olympics, including the reconstruction of disaster-hit areas in its candidature file.

The Flame Lighting Ceremony is scheduled to take place in Ancient Olympia, home of the ancient Games in Greece, on March 12 when a high priestess will ignite the Olympic flame by using the sun's rays and a parabolic mirror.

The Greek leg of the torch relay will then run for eight days before the flame is handed to Tokyo 2020 in on March 19.

