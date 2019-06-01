12 killed, six wounded after mass shooting incident in Virginia

A disgruntled veteran public utilities employee stormed a government building in the US State of and fired indiscriminately on multiple floors at his co-workers, killing at least 12 people and wounding six others, police said Saturday, in the latest incident of mass shooting in the country.

The gunman was killed when police responded to the shooting in the southeastern coastal city of Beach.

The suspect, a long-term and current Beach city employee, fired "indiscriminately" on multiple floors in a public utilities building, police said.

told reporters there was an exchange of gunfire with officers and a whose ballistic vest stopped a bullet was injured.

The shooting suspect was identified as DeWayne Craddock, according to a official and a source, reported.

Craddock, 40, worked as a for the city of in the He is listed on department releases as a point of contact for information on local road projects over the past several years.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbour, colleagues," said.

The shooter was a disgruntled employee, the report said, quoting a source.

"The has been briefed on the shooting in Virginia Beach, VA and continues to monitor the situation," said.

"This is a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are devastated by the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach," said Virginia after visiting the scene.

The shooting took place shortly after 4 PM within the sprawling Municipal Center, a campus of city offices and agencies, including the Police Department, when the gunman entered the public works department building of the

The attack unfolded on multiple floors in 2, which includes offices for planning and public works, among others, and is adjacent to

Police found victims on every floor of the building, the said, adding the identities of the victims were not immediately released nor was the motive of the attack.

According to local Virginian Pilot newspaper, the shooter came armed with a .45-caliber handgun with a sound suppressor on it and shot one victim in a vehicle outside before entering the building. The rest were shot inside.

The FBI is helping the city police in investigating the shooting incident.

Senator said that he is horrified by what has happened in Virginia Beach.

"I am thankful to for their swift and courageous response. My heart goes out to all the victims of today's senseless violence, their families, and the entire community that has been affected by these awful events. I will be praying for the swift recovery of those injured," he said.

"My heart breaks for Virginia Beach. For the victims, their families, the community, everyone impacted by this terrible act of violence. But the moment we resign ourselves to be just onlookers to such carnage, we lose our soul. We can and will take action," Senator said.

The incident is the deadliest mass shooting in the US since November.

Twelve people were killed at the & Grill in Thousand Oaks, in November.

Officials said that gunman shot an outside the bar, went in and continued shooting, injuring other security workers, employees and patrons.

