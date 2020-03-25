Tokyo postponement has 'no impact' on Paris 2024 Olympics, says organiser

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the pandemic will have "no impact" on the Paris Games, which will go ahead as scheduled in "summer 2024", the head of the organising committee, Tony Estanguet, said on Tuesday. However, IOC’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics to next year creates a headache for sports federations, with both swimming and athletics -- arguably the Games' two biggest sports -- holding their world championships next year.



The 2020 Games were delayed until "no later than summer 2021" by the (IOC) and Japanese Prime Minister Sinzo Abe earlier on Tuesday, but Estanguet said the first postponement of an Olympics during peacetime would not affect the Paris edition, which will now be staged three years after the Tokyo event.



"The 2024 Games will be held in the summer of 2024. There is no impact on the date," said the three-time Olympic canoeing champion.



The Olympics were due to be held from July 24-August 9 this year, but it was deemed too dangerous to hold it as planned due to the pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 18,800 people worldwide as of March 25.



"It was the best decision for the athletes, for all the players in the Games," added Estanguet.



"I believe that the Games must stay in their place. We are really advancing on our own preparation plan. Each situation in the Games is different. We do not have the same infrastructure to build. We are advancing on our schedule independently of that of Tokyo”, he added.



Swimming open to moving 2021 worlds after Olympics postponement



IOC’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics to next year creates a headache for sports federations, with both swimming and athletics -- arguably the Games' two biggest sports -- holding their world championships next year.





The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has been preparing to move next year's world championships after the 2020 Olympics were postponed to no later than summer 2021.



The swimming worlds are set to be held in Fukuoka in Japan between July 16 and August 1, 2021, but IOC’s historic announcement that summer's Tokyo Games 2020 have been pushed back throws those dates into doubt.



"FINA will now work closely with the host organising committee of the 2021 FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, with the Japan Swimming Federation and with the Japanese public authorities, in order to determine flexibility around the dates of the competition, if necessary and in agreement with the IOC (International Olympic Committee)," FINA said in a statement.



FINA added that it wanted "to ensure the success of its showcase event, while considering the importance of athlete wellbeing".



