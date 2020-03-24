JUST IN
Japan PM Shinzo Abe asks IOC to delay Tokyo Olympics till summer of 2021
Business Standard

Tokyo Olympics deferred for coronavirus; first for the Games in peacetime

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 after telephone discussions between IOC president and Japanese Prime Minister.

AFP | PTI  |  Lausanne 

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday.

The Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but after telephone discussions between IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a historic joint decision was taken for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime.

Abe had earlier said Bach was in "100 percent agreement" when Japan asked the IOC to push back the Games.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Olympics deferred by one year; India cases rise to 519

The IOC had come under mounting pressure in recent days to postpone the world's biggest sporting event, with teams, athletes and sports bodies all calling for a delay.

The postponement comes after top federations announced they would pull out of the Tokyo Games, the highest-profile event to be affected by a virus that has decimated the sporting calendar.

Around 1.7 billion people across the world are in lockdown to prevent the further spread of a virus which according to an AFP tally has killed over 16,200 people and infected more than 377,000.
First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 18:59 IST

