Top Afghan officials hold talks with Pakistani authorities

A high-level Afghan delegation led by has held talks with top civilian and military officers in Pakistan, dicussing security issues, peace process with and also to prepare the ground for a possible visit of next month.

who led a high-powered delegation that included the Afghan was the first senior Afghan to have travelled to in months.

The crucial talks with Pakistani authorities, including Qamar Javed Bajwa, were part of the latest push by the two neighbours to remove irritants in their bilateral ties that have undermined efforts for a peace deal in Afghanistan, officials said on Wednesday.

Diplomatic officials said that main engagements were with the security officials but also attended delegation level talks on border security, Afghan peace process and political ties.

in brief statement on Wednesday said that Mohib also met

"Matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan and prospects for peace with particular emphasis on reconciliation process in were discussed," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Diplomatic sources said that Ghani was likely to visit next month for which was invited by when the Afghan talked over phone with him last month.

was to hold initial talks on key issues to see if progress was possible during visit of Ghani.

Pakistan's role is considered as a key to bring peace in

The Afghan peace initiative has been moving at a snail's pace due to refusal of the to sit for talks with the officials.

is the of the Taliban movement with who remained a synonym for the Taliban until his death was disclosed in 2015. was arrested in 2010 in joint ISI-CIA operation from but released by last year to help jumpstart the peace process.

But there are many irritants undermining such efforts, including the trust deficit between and

is still wary of Islamabad's role in the peace process. Pakistan, on the other hand, has its own list of grievances, including Afghanistan's patronage of certain militant groups that often launch attacks from across the border.

A senior said the Afghan NSA's visit was meant to discuss all such issues. The said Pakistan was trying to improve ties with Afghanistan and the visit of Ghani could help achieve that goal.

The Taliban are currently holding talks with the US but have so far refused to sit across the table with the administration. They are in discussion to end more than a 17-year long bloody war in Afghanistan.

The Taliban control nearly half of Afghanistan, and are more powerful than at any time since the 2001 US-led invasion after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)