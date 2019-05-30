Ex-Oceania football official banned for bribery, corruption

Former has been banned for eight years for misappropriating funds and bribery, the world governing body said.

The ban -- the latest in a series for the scandal-hit Confederation -- follows investigations into money given to build a lavish 'Home of Football' in

Nicholas, also a former standing committee member, was found guilty of misappropriating funds "as well as having offered and accepted gifts or other benefits", a FIFA statement said.

He was fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000) and banned from involvement in national and international for eight years for the breaches of FIFA's code of ethics.

"The investigation into Mr. Nicholas concerned the misappropriation of FIFA funds allocated to the OFC between 2014 and 2017 in relation to the OFC Home of Football, as well as to various undue benefits accepted from or offered to several football officials and other individuals," FIFA said.

The sanction follows the demise of OFC David Chung, who resigned last year over the Home of Football affair and was suspended by FIFA for six years in March.

Also in March, FIFA suspended OFC vice- for three months after an investigation into the resale of tickets at last year's in Chung became OFC in 2011 after his predecessor, Reynald Temarii, was suspended by FIFA for corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)