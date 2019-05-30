Two revenue officials held in Rajasthan's Bundi for taking bribe

Rajasthan's Anti- Bureau (ACB) arrested a and a patwari of the revenue department in district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000, officials said Thursday.

The two accused, held Wednesday, were posted with the revenue department in and had demanded the bribe for mutation of agricultural land in Bundi's Namana area, the officials said.

(City) patwari Dilip Goyal and Sanjeev Goyal, both are brothers and residents of Bayana city in Rajasthan's district, DSP, ACB, Bundi Tarunkant Somani said.

Both were caught red-handed taking the bribe near a marriage garden alongside the Kota-Bundi road, the said.

The accused revenue officials had demanded the bribe of Rs 25,000 from one Kunal Singh, a resident of Kumhariya village in Namana area of the district, for mutation of his agricultural land, following which Singh on Monday lodged a complaint with the ACB in this connection, the added.

Sleuths of the ACB, following verification of the complaint, laid a trap and arrested the two officials, Somani said.

