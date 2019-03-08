All three mediators in Ayodhya dispute are from TN

The three mediators appointed by to resolve the dispute have a common thread -- all hail from

The Friday referred the politically sensitive case for mediation and appointed retired apex court FMI Kalifulla as the head and senior Sriram Panchu and spiritual guru Sri Sri as two other members of the panel for the purpose.

Kalifulla hails from Karaikudi in district while was born in near Kumbakonam in district and Panchu is Chennai-based.

Kalifulla started his legal career from Tamil Nadu, before retiring as a in 2016.

He had delivered the landmark judgement for carrying out reforms in the Indian cricket board BCCI.

After enrolling as an in 1975, Kalifulla had appeared for various public and private sector undertakings, nationalised and Scheduled Banks in his career.

He was appointed a in the in 2000. After a 11-year stint here, he was transferred to Jammu and as its Chief Justice, from where he was elevated to the top court a year later.

At his farewell function in 2016, then of T S Thakur had praised Justice Kalifulla for the historic verdict in which he was heading the bench with his brother judge, saying the outgoing judge provided valuable insights.

"While deciding the BCCI matter I felt like I was sitting besides a former Indian cricket That much insight was provided by Kalifulla. He has so much insight into the working of BCCI. I am eternally grateful to him for helping me and the game as such in regaining its glory," Justice Thakur had said.

On Friday, Kalifulla said the SC-appointed committee will take every step to settle the Ramjanmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute "amicably."



Panchu, a senior of the Madras High Court, is a pioneer in the mediation movement.

Founder of the country's first court-annexed mediation centre -- The Mediation Chambers -- in the in 2005, he has authored books on mediation, including a comprehensive manual -- Mediation: Practice and Law.

Panchu has mediated a number of cases, including the one involving the boundary dispute between and

"It is a very serious responsibility given to me by the Honourable Supreme Court. I will do my best," he said on the apex court nominating him as one of the mediators.

Sri Sri Ravishankar, according to his Bengaluru-based Art of Living foundation, was born to Visalakshi Ratnam and R S Venkat Ratnam in

He, however, shifted to early in life and graduated in Bachelor of Science from College.

The spiritual guru has been attempting mediation on the dispute for some time now, before the court chose him as part of the panel Friday.

On his being included in the panel, he said everybody must move together to end long-standing conflicts.

"Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals. #ayodhyamediation," he tweeted.

